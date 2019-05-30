Burnley primary school poetry enthusiasts enjoy Lancashire School Library Service workshop

Poetry-enthusiasts from a Burnley primary school have enjoyed a visit from the Lancashire School Library Service, taking part in an engaging poetry workshop.

After workshop presenter Sally-Anne read a few poems by a few famous writers including Roald Dahl and Michael Rosen, Year 3 pupils at Reedley Primary School then acted out a poem about the weather, learning about the literary effect of repetition.

"They performed with real enthusiasm, being able to recite the poem off by heart," said Kerry Gorrell, the school's Deputy Head, with the students then putting pen to paper to write their own poems about the journey of a spaceman going to Mars.