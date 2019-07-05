Burnley primary school makes good progress since last Ofsted report

Staff and pupils at a Burnley primary school are celebrating after receiving a good Ofsted report.

Inspectors praised the major improvements made to Rosewood Primary School since their last visit two years ago, when they noted it required improvement, and said the school was now ‘good’ across all areas.

Mrs Nerys Ditchburn-Hughes, who was appointed head in 2017, said she was delighted.

"This has been a real team effort, and it’s down to the hard work and commitment of all staff, pupils, parents, governors and friends that we’ve been able to make such magnificent progress since the school was last inspected.

"I’m proud to be the head teacher of such a warm, friendly and nurturing school, and we are all very excited to keep building on what we have already achieved."

The report lists a number of key strengths, including Mrs Ditchburn-Hughes’ leadership, drive and enthusiasm, the effectiveness of the governing body, the quality of teaching and learning, and the respectful behaviour of pupils.

"The headteacher has wasted no time in bringing about improvements at the school over the past two years,’ the inspectors noted. "She has high expectations of staff and pupils and has created a culture of respect. Her actions have considerably improved the quality of teaching and the progress pupils make across the early years and key stages 1 and 2.

"The school is a happy place for staff to work and pupils to learn. Staff value the support leaders provide to improve their knowledge and skills. They feel valued and are proud to work at the school.

"Pupils are proud to attend Rosewood Primary School. They are confident and self-assured and value their time in school. In classes, the vast majority of pupils are keen and enthusiastic learners. They have a very clear understanding of how to be a successful learner and use this knowledge to persevere and succeed."

The report also highlights the school’s engaging curriculum, which it says is well-matched to pupils’ needs, the excellent provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities, the positive relationships between teachers and parents, teachers’ strong subject knowledge and pupils’ progress, particularly in writing and maths.

"Pupils’ achievement has improved since the previous inspection. Current assessment information and inspection evidence show that pupils are making good progress in reading, writing and mathematics in all year groups."

Inspectors say the school can improve even further by continuing to raise the profile of reading in all year groups, ensuring teachers help pupils develop a deeper knowledge and understanding in subjects such as history and geography, and developing the skills of subject leaders in subjects other than English and maths.

Mrs Alex Bird, chairman of the governing body, said the report reflected the tremendous dedication of all concerned.

"It’s an honour and pleasure to be part of a school like Rosewood and, on behalf of all the governors, I’d like to thank everybody involved for their tireless efforts and unstinting willingness to go ‘above and beyond" she said.

"We’re proud of what we’ve achieved over the last two years and are committed to doing everything possible to ensure the school continues to flourish."

Mrs Ditchburn-Hughes added: "We have ambitious plans for our lovely school and the future looks very bright indeed."