Burnley primary school kids enjoy exotic animal experience with care home residents

Pupils from a Burnley primary school have paid a visit to a local care home to mark National Care Home Day last week, joining the residents for an exotic animal experience.



Rocking up at The Grove Care Home, students from St. Augustine's Primary School joined the care home's residents in the audience as Ranger Rob told everyone about his spiders and lizards, which he then offered to pass around so that people could get a bit more up close and personal should they wish.

One of the care home residents gets hands-on with a tarantula.

With the kids and residents alike thoroughly enjoying the day, Laura Foulds, activity coordinator at The Grove, said: "We always enjoy when St. Augustine’s come to visit, the children are a delight and always well behaved. Our residents are so happy when children are about and it’s lovely to see the smiles on their faces."