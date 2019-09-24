Burnley primary school go big on successful Reading Buddies scheme

Building on the success of their Reading Buddies Scheme in which older students help their younger counterparts with their literacy skills, a Burnley primary school is expanding the programme.



With Year 6 students at Reedley Primary School having already spent a year supporting Year 1 pupils with their comprehension, the school has expended the initiative to Year 5s and Year 2s, with those wishing to be Reading Buddies writing applications to deputy head and English lead Mrs Kerry Gorrell highlighting why they are suitable for the role.

The applicants then received full training with Mrs Gorrell and picked up pointers, such as using phonics and encouraging students to ask questions, and were assigned their Reading Buddies. They applicants have volunteered to give up one of their lunchtimes to work with the younger children.

Six-year-old Alishba said: "I read 'The Clay Dog' with my Reading Buddy, Bailey," while Samiyah, nine, added: "When I was working with the children, I realised that they had to chop the words up and put the sounds together so that they could read them." Another Reading Buddy, Hassan, also nine, commented: "I enjoyed my first Reading Buddy session as I got to help children with their reading."