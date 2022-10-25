Burnley, Pendle and Ribble Valley reception class pictures from years gone by
With half-term in full swing we thought this would be an opportune moment to dip back into our archives and share some old school starter snaps.
By John Deehan
37 minutes ago
The Burnley Express, Clitheroe Advertiser and Nelson Leader will be publishing our School Starters supplement next month featuring pictures of all the new pupils across the district this year.
Until then, here’s a few blasts from the past:
