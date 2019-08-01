Burnley nursery wins Tesco grant for new outdoor facilities

A Burnley nursery has scooped a £4000 grant for fabulous new outdoor facilities.

Basnett Street Nursery School was awarded the funding from the Tesco Bags for Help scheme.

Amariya with one of the hens.

The new area includes a mud kitchen, hen run, swings, a hammock, a vegetable garden and a water fountain.

Jenson on the swing.

Jack in the hammock.

Holly in the mud kitchen.

Loula, Samia, Jenson and Noor in the vegetable garden.