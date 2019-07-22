Burnley dad to climb Europe's highest peak to raise money for son's school

There ain't mountain in Europe high enough for a brave Burnley dad who will be scaling the continent's highest peak to raise money for his son's school.

Sheikh Ahmed, whose son Sulayman attends Holly Grove School in Barden Lane, is climbing Mount Elbrus, the tallest mountain in Europe, over the summer holidays to raise money for the Georgia Fourie Butterfly Fund which helps the children of Holly Grove School and their families.

Sheikh is flying out tomorrow to start his expedition to climb Mount Elbrus, a dormant volcano in the Caucasus Mountains in Southern Russia.

He said: "Like most people I had very little experience/contact with a special needs school until my child had to attend. Over the last two years I have seen the children develop both academically and socially beyond what I could imagine.

"There is no better charity to fund raise for because charity begins locally. I am going through all this to raise money for the pupils of Holly Grove School, which will no doubt put a smile on many of their faces, so come on dig deep and donate generously."

Mount Elbrus stands a whopping 18,510 ft about sea level. There are many challenges Sheikh will have to overcome, like walking over glaciers, negotiating crevasses, battling against bone chilling tempersatures which get as low as -30c and not to mention altitude sickness.

To sponsor Sheikh visit www.justgiving.com/sheikh-ahmed2