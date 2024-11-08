Burnley College takes the 'World of Work' to Chorley Primary School pupils

By Peter McLean
Contributor
Published 8th Nov 2024, 11:50 BST
Updated 8th Nov 2024, 12:06 BST
From playing “Guess the Job” to asking insightful questions, primary school pupils have been discovering more about the World of Work (WOW), with the help of Burnley College.

Chorley St James CE Primary School welcomed a host of visitors from different roles, including Head of Construction and Engineering at Burnley College, David Lord.

Most Popular

The exciting morning of activities consisted of the children playing “Guess My Job” with six people, including a County Councillor, a Landscape and Garden Designer, a Construction expert and an Architect.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Afterwards, the pupils learned more about the roles and got hands-on with the tools of the trade.

David Lord, Head of Construction and Engineering at Burnley College is quizzed by the students of Chorley St James CE Primary School about what a career in the construction industry is like.placeholder image
David Lord, Head of Construction and Engineering at Burnley College is quizzed by the students of Chorley St James CE Primary School about what a career in the construction industry is like.

The World of Work day is an exciting initiative by the school to give children the opportunity to start considering their role in the wider world, outside of school, at an early age.

Head Teacher Mrs Claire Greenway is passionate about bringing the outside world inside the school:

“Everything we do in this school is about the wider world. Today has been an amazing opportunity for our pupils to really think about what jobs are out there and how they fit into the world as a whole.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It also allows them to explore their own interests and ask the questions they want to ask of people in a wide range of roles.

“I’m so proud of how quickly they guessed some of the jobs here today. It shows what an interest they already have in their futures.”

David Lord said it was an inspiring morning:

“I was so impressed with every single one of the children at Chorley St James. They quickly worked out my role, which just goes to show how switched-on young people are to the world of work.

“When we sat down with them in small groups, their questions were really insightful and intelligent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“If this morning is anything to go by, the future of the World of Work is looking incredibly bright.

“I can’t wait to meet some of these pupils again in the future as they astound us with their skills here at Burnley College.

“And I’d like to thank all the staff and all the pupils at Chorley St James for making us feel so welcome this morning.”

There are always opportunities for you to explore your future in the world of work at Burnley College. Our next Open Evening takes place on Tuesday, 26 November.

Book your place here: https://www.burnley.ac.uk/whats-on/events/burnley-college-sixth-form-centre-open-evening-26-nov-24/

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice