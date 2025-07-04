Burnley College has responded to an Ofsted report that criticised it for ‘inflating the qualification achievement rates’ for students.

Inspectors for the government body said that inaccurate individualised learner records, submitted by the college for learners on level three vocational and A level courses, ‘misled’ key stakeholders, including parents and the community, about their levels of achievement.

And those responsible for leading and governing the college came under fire for not questioning ‘exceptionally high achievement rates’ or ensuring that ‘internal policies and processes were robust enough to manage the risk of inaccurate achievement data.’

A spokesman for the college said: “In relation to the issue of inaccurate individualised learner records, this was reported proactively by senior leaders and governors in the college, to the Department for Education and the FE Commissioner.

"The college acknowledges Ofsted’s findings and has already been reviewing its practices to ensure that anomalies are identified and investigated as quickly and effectively as possible, and welcomes Ofsted’s input on such steps.”

Rating the college as ‘requires improvement’ overall, including leadership and management, the report pinpointed a number of issues it needs to implement to improve. These include strengthening both the governing board with those with experience of the further education and skills sector and the systems and processes that leaders and governors use to ensure accurate qualification and achievement data are recorded and reported.

This week also saw the resignation of Burnley College principal Karen Buchanan just weeks after it was announced that she had been suspended pending an ‘ongoing investigation.’

Pointing out that the Ofsted inspection found that the college has improved or maintained its ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ performance in almost all areas, the spokesman said that the college ‘continues to be committed to all learners and stakeholders in achieving their goals’ adding: “We are particularly proud that Ofsted has rated the college ‘outstanding’ for personal development of learners and for adult learning programmes as well.

“ Ofsted found that ‘learners and apprentices thrive, grow in character and broaden their outlook on life at college. They benefit from the nurturing and supportive environment that staff provide. Learners and apprentices have a sense of belonging and enjoy studying at the college.’ “