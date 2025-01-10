Burnley College Lecturer Earns Prestigious Games Industry Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley College is celebrating the outstanding achievement of Tutor Renzo Palmisano after he was awarded the Inspiring Course Leader Award at the highly respected Game Republic Awards.

Renzo, who specialises in Game Art and Design, has been recognised for his exceptional dedication to teaching and his passion for guiding students to thrive in the dynamic world of game design.

The awards event brought together more than 450 industry leaders, developers, studio heads and investors to honour innovation and talent across the games industry.

Renzo celebrates his win at the Game Republic Awards

Renzo says he was honoured to have been chosen:

"What a night! I was truly not expecting this. I want to express my heartfelt thanks to everyone who nominated me—it means so much.

“A huge thank you to Game Republic for consistently organising such outstanding events, to the industry for their unwavering support in inspiring and guiding our students towards their future careers.

“I also really want to thank the Universities for their continued collaboration and encouragement.

Renzo Palmisano, Course Leader for Games Art and Design at Burnley College.

“This award is a reflection of the amazing team and students I have the privilege to work with. Here’s to even greater achievements together!"

This prestigious award also shines a spotlight on Burnley College dedication to creating innovative and inspirational courses which are relevant to industry.

Over the past five years, Burnley College’s Game Art and Design courses have flourished, equipping students with cutting-edge skills and preparing them for exciting careers in the creative industries. The College has invested extensively in state-of-the-art technology so learners are always working with the very latest technology.

Burnley College has consistently demonstrated its innovative approach to education, offering pioneering courses that bridge the gap between academia and industry.

Karen Buchanan, Principal of Burnley College, said:

"This award is a wonderful recognition of Renzo’s tremendous impact and his passion for Game Design which is shaping the future of the creative industries.

“Burnley College is proud to provide students with the skills and inspiration to innovate, create and succeed in an industry where imagination has no limits."

