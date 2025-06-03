Burnley College leads the way in cyber education with prestigious funding award

Burnley College has been awarded funding from the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology to deliver an innovative Cyber Project that strengthens cyber security training, safeguarding businesses and communities in Lancashire.

This recognition underscores Burnley College’s leadership in cyber education, adding to its esteemed status as a CyberFirst Gold institution—a prestigious recognition from the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC)—and its commitment to excellence further showcased with the official opening of its Security Operations Centre by Abena Oppong-Asare MP, Parliamentary Secretary at the Cabinet Office.

The Cyber Project, backed by this funding, represents a vital effort to equip apprentices and vulnerable individuals with high-demand cyber security skills, empowering them to combat the threat of cybercrime in an increasingly digital world.

A Strong Partnership for a Secure Future

The cutting-edge Security Operations Centre at Burnley College

Burnley College has built a reputation for delivering cutting-edge training through state-of-the-art facilities and strong industry connections. Collaborating closely with businesses, the College plays a key role in supporting local organisations to adapt to the technological advancements reshaping the economy.

Kate Wallace, Interim Principal at Burnley College says the employment landscape in Lancashire means this type of education is vital: “As the reliance on technology grows, so too does the need for robust security measures to protect businesses of all sizes.

“This funding allows us to provide cutting-edge expertise, ensuring that individuals entering the workforce are prepared for the challenges of the digital age.

“We’re proud to support Lancashire’s businesses in creating a safer future through education and collaboration.”

Empowering the Workforce of Tomorrow

With the UK reporting a cyber skills shortage in almost half of businesses, the Cyber Project enhances local resilience by creating a pipeline of skilled professionals ready to meet the demands of the digital landscape.

It goes beyond skill-building, aiming to strengthen industries vulnerable to cyber threats and bolster the region’s economy.

Minister for Cybersecurity Feryal Clark hailed initiatives like this at Burnley College as critical to safeguarding the future of the UK’s digital economy: “We live more and more of our lives online - whether that’s for our weekly shopping, banking, browsing the web to book a holiday, or simply staying in touch with our loved ones.

“But our growing digital economy is also worth billions to the economy. That’s why having strong defences in place is more important than ever – and as part of our Plan for Change to grow our economy, we also need to protect it.

“Attempts to disrupt the technologies and services we rely on daily continue to grow, so we’re leaving no stone un-turned to make sure our communities have the skills to rise to the challenge.”

State-of-the-Art Training

Burnley College’s commitment to pioneering cyber education is evident in both its facilities and programmes. The recently launched Security Operations Centre is a game-changer, offering hands-on training, multi-dimensional opportunities for students and apprentices, developing their expertise with the latest technologies in cyber defence.

Burnley College is committed to working closely with local business, from SMEs to global aerospace leaders to ensure its training meets real-world business needs, preparing organisations for future challenges while offering learners pathways to highly paid careers in a thriving industry.

Join the Movement

Burnley College invites businesses, educators and individuals across Lancashire to participate in this exciting new initiative. Together, we can build a safer digital future and support the development of a workforce that strengthens the region's resilience against cyber threats.

To learn more about how Burnley College can help your business address the challenges of a digital economy or to enrol in cybersecurity training, visit www.northwestbusinesstraining.co.uk