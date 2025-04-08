Burnley College hosts annual competition for aspiring engineers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley College welcomed Year 9 and 10 students from 12 schools across Lancashire to compete in the annual Enjoyneering competition.

Future Engineers spent the day competing against each other in complex Engineering challenges, which included constructing catapults; building a wooden re-model of a family home; assembling bridges and creating ‘cars’, with balloons and other limited equipment.

Enjoyneering is a fun competition which introduces learners to the broad range of skills that Engineering covers, inspiring the next generation of engineers.

This year’s winners were The Valley Leadership Academy, from Bacup, earning the highest overall score of the day.

Dave Coar, Burnley College Engineering Tutor and co-organiser of the event, commented:

“Enjoyneering is a great opportunity to develop the skills and problem-solving ability of the Engineers of tomorrow! The activities pupils took part in were a great first step to building successful careers in Engineering and developing the skills which will make them stand out from the crowd in a competitive careers market.

“At Burnley College, we believe in building futures and changing lives, which is exactly what Enjoyneering does!”

Claire Shackleton, Careers Lead at St Bede’s RC High School, Blackpool, one of the competitors on the day, added:

“Enjoyneering was a brilliant event … as are all the events Burnley College hosts and it has certainly inspired pupils to consider Engineering as a career and their next steps after school. Roll on next year!”

If your young person is considering studying Engineering, they can meet our Tutors and learn more about the course at the next Open Event on Wednesday 7 May.

Book your place now at www.burnley.ac.uk/whats-on/events/year-7-11-open-evening/