Burnley College Celebrates As It’s Named “Cyber School of the Year” Finalist

Burnley College is proud to announce its selection as a finalist in the prestigious Cyber School of the Year category at this year’s National Cyber Awards.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes at a truly significant time as the college launches its brand-new T Level pathway next month. It will see learners gain practical skills in real-world work placements with leading cyber companies.

This accolade underscores the college’s commitment to shaping the future of cybersecurity education and fostering the industry leaders of the future, equipped to fill critical skills gaps in an evolving digital landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The National Cyber Awards, celebrating excellence in cybersecurity and technology education, are widely recognised as a hallmark of achievement within the sector.

The Security Operations Centre at Burnley College.

Being chosen as a finalist from among hundreds of nominations is a testament to Burnley College’s continued dedication to innovation, inclusivity and excellence

Winners will be revealed at the glittering awards ceremony on Monday 29 September 2025 at in London.

This recognition comes at a pivotal time for Burnley College, which has firmly established itself as a leader in cybersecurity education through strategic investments in world-class facilities and forward-thinking curricula.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interim Principal Kate Wallace expressed her pride in the team behind this accolade:

“This nomination reflects the dedication and innovation of our students, staff and partners who constantly strive to push boundaries and set new standards in every aspect of education.

“It recognises our forward-thinking as a College and celebrates our collaboration with industries ranging from IT companies to global aerospace giants, ensuring that our curriculum remains relevant and cutting-edge.

“I just want to thank everyone who made this possible.”

A defining highlight of the college’s achievements is the development of its state-of-the-art Security Operations Centre (SOC), unveiled in 2024 by Parliamentary Secretary Abena Oppong-Asare MP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This cutting-edge facility simulates real-world cyber incidents, providing students with invaluable hands-on experience in identifying and mitigating cyber threats, bridging the gap between education and employment.

Burnley College’s commitment to addressing the national skills gap sees the launch of its T Level in Digital Support Services (Cyber Security) this September.

This pioneering programme will expand access to advanced cybersecurity qualifications, fostering inclusivity and equipping learners with the expertise to excel in the global digital economy.

Recent accomplishments, such as first-place finishes in the Lancashire Colleges’ Cyber Championship and standout performances at WorldSkills competitions, exemplify the college’s success in nurturing talent capable of thriving on both national and international stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This follows closely on the back of a nomination for their brand new Industry Hub which was selected as a finalist in the “Project of the Year – College” category at the Education Estate Awards.

There’s still time to apply so you can join a college focused on giving you the skills you need to succeed, whatever your chosen subject – from cyber security to construction, health and social care to business.

Discover more about our pioneering Digital Support and Security T Level on the Burnley College website.