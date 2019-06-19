Burnley and Pendle's top spellers crowned after fierce Spelling Bee final

After months of competition, six supreme spellers from Burnley and Pendle primary schools have been crowned at the Spelling Bee final.

Some 13 schools who are part of the SWAT (Schools Working and Achieving Together) cluster took part in the competition, including Reedley Primary, Walverden Primary, Nelson St. Phillips', St James' Lanehead, St John Southworth, Briercliffe, Springfield, Cliviger St. John's, Padiham Green, Wellfield, Whittlefield, Lowerhouse Juniors', and Whitefield Infants'.

With the top spellers from various in-school competitions going on to compete against their fellow whizz kids from opposing schools in the semi-finals, a very select group where whittled down from the original field, with the final being held last week and Bertie Bee, Burnley FOotball Club's mascot, making an appearance.

"Competition was fierce and the speed at which the children were spelling the words was incredible," said Kerry Gorrell, deputy headteacher at Reedley Primary. "I was a marker and it was very difficult to keep up. We were all really impressed by the effort that the children had put into practising their spellings as it showed true determination and resilience."

In the end, the winners crowned were:

Year 1 - Cooper, Padiham Green

Year 2 - Hawwa, Whitefield Infants

Year 3 - Jamie, Cliviger

Year 4 - Ismail, Walverden

Year 5 - Alisha, St James' Lanehead

Year 6 - Hannah, Wellfield

"Roll on Spelling Bee 2020!" said Kerry.