Burnley's 9 best-performing state primary schools - from latest official data

Amber Allott
By Amber Allott

Education writer

Published 13th Jan 2025, 11:57 BST

These Burnley schools did especially well in 2024 🏅

The wider Lancashire county has shortage of fantastic state primary schools, and the Burnley area has shown it has its fair share too.

The government’s latest preliminary performance figures for state-funded primary schools were released last month, shortly after it published its delayed performance figures for secondary schools. From this data, we’ve been able to compare how primary schools in the Burnley parliament constituency did, when it came to key performance metrics.

We’ve created a league table based on the percentage of each school’s pupils who completed Year 6 in the 2023/24 academic year, who met the government’s expected standards in three areas: reading, writing and maths. We’ve included only schools which met or exceeded 60% - the Lancashire County Council area’s average.

But academic performance isn’t everything, so we’ve also made sure that each school included had an overall Ofsted rating of ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ before this measure was recently dropped, or, if they’ve been inspected more recently, had at least ‘good’ grades across the board. This means that the quality of education provided, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management and student safeguarding were all found to meet or surpass government standards last time the school was inspected.

Here are the 9 Burnley schools that made the list:

St John’s is an Anglican primary school in the Cliviger area, formerly rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted. It has a roll size of about 198 pupils. In the 2023/24 school year, 81% of its pupils met the Government’s expected standards for reading, writing, and maths - compared to averages of 60% locally and 61% nationally.

1. St John's CofE Primary School, Cliviger

St John’s is an Anglican primary school in the Cliviger area, formerly rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted. It has a roll size of about 198 pupils. In the 2023/24 school year, 81% of its pupils met the Government’s expected standards for reading, writing, and maths - compared to averages of 60% locally and 61% nationally. | Google

Photo Sales
This is an ecumenical primary school in Burnley proper. It was formerly rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted, and has about 203 pupils. In the 2023/24 school year, 80% of its pupils met the Government’s expected standards for reading, writing, and maths - compared to averages of 60% locally and 61% nationally.

2. Wellfield Methodist and Anglican Church School

This is an ecumenical primary school in Burnley proper. It was formerly rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted, and has about 203 pupils. In the 2023/24 school year, 80% of its pupils met the Government’s expected standards for reading, writing, and maths - compared to averages of 60% locally and 61% nationally. | Google

Photo Sales
Casterton is a primary school in the Burnley Lane area, formerly rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted. It has about 297 pupils. In the 2023/24 school year, 78% of its pupils met the Government’s expected standards for reading, writing, and maths - compared to averages of 60% locally and 61% nationally.

3. Casterton Primary Academy

Casterton is a primary school in the Burnley Lane area, formerly rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted. It has about 297 pupils. In the 2023/24 school year, 78% of its pupils met the Government’s expected standards for reading, writing, and maths - compared to averages of 60% locally and 61% nationally. | Google

Photo Sales
This is a primary school in the Stoneyholme part of Burnley, formerly rated ‘outstanding’ overall by Ofsted. It has a roll size of about 423. In the 2023/24 school year, 69% of its pupils met the Government’s expected standards for reading, writing, and maths - compared to averages of 60% locally and 61% nationally.

4. Burnley Stoneyholme Community Primary School

This is a primary school in the Stoneyholme part of Burnley, formerly rated ‘outstanding’ overall by Ofsted. It has a roll size of about 423. In the 2023/24 school year, 69% of its pupils met the Government’s expected standards for reading, writing, and maths - compared to averages of 60% locally and 61% nationally. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyPrimary SchoolsParentsLancashireBoost
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice