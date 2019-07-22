Brownie points for enterprising students selling their wares at Burnley bakery

A team of students celebrated winning an Enterprise Week challenge by selling their wares at a bakery in Burnley.

The Year 10 students from Alder Grange High School in Rawtenstall sold thier brownies at Bella's Bakes in Manchester Road, with all proceeds going to the Kids in Rossendale charity.

The year group was split into teams and tasked with launching their own brand of chocolate brownies, which they pitched to guest judge Hannah Greenwood from Bella’s Bakes in Burnley.

As a reward for being crowned the winning team, Boyzies Browniez were invited to sell a batch of their brownies at Hannah’s bakery.

The team, made up of Joseph Doidge, Jaxon Boys, Ben Johnson, Mia Shenton, Izzy-Jay Whiteman, George Brown, Rowan Tweedale, Sam Rahman and Louie Hood, delivered three varieties of brownie to sell in the shop – caramel, cookie dough and chocolate flavour.

Hannah said: “It was a privilege to be invited to Alder Grange as a guest judge and to share my experience of starting my own bakery business to the next generation.

“I would have sold any of the brownies the students made, they were that good!”

Elio Carassale, Assistant Curriculum Leader for Science at Alder Grange, said: “The students really rose to the challenge and it was tough choosing an overall winner.”

Joanna Griffiths, Alder Grange’s Head of School, added: “It’s an important exercise to give our students real-life experience of what they might pursue in the future and I think it’s safe to say we’ve uncovered some very talented bakers and aspiring businesspeople!”