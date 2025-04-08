Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Burnley primary school staged a ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ style competition, showcasing numerous talents, including gymnastics, puppet shows, dance and singing.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by the Friends of Christ the King RC Primary School, the pupils were put through their paces in a round of auditions, and 15 acts made it through to the grand final in front of an 120 strong audience.

Simon Cowell had to make his apologies for not being able to attend on the night. But he sent his ‘sister’ Simone in his place and she caused mayhem by flirting wildy with compere Mr Perry. The other judges were Clarets mascot Bertie Bee, make-up artist Holly Murray and Lianne Bradford who is the education manager at BFC. Lianne said: “It was an absolute pleasure to be part of such an exciting and incredible event, it was so well organised, and the children were fantastic, and all for great cause.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 'Britain's Got Talent' style competition showcased pupils' skills at Burnley's Christ the King RC Primary School

The winners were: KS1 George and Parker (year two) puppet show. KS2 Winnie (year six) singing and Chaos Queens, Florence, Evie, Freya and Elizabeth (year five) dancing. The winners received a £25 voucher and all the children taking part, including the school council, received an Easter egg and certificate.

During the breaks, former students Eva and Jasmine danced, and year three teacher Miss Burks showcased her incredible singing voice.

Parent Emma Morris, who is also the executive editor of BBC’s Morning Live and The One Show, said: “The level of talent on display was really impressive and it was wonderful to see such courage, confidence and also variety. The evening definitely had the ‘wow’ factor and while the focus was on fun, performance opportunities like these really help children for the future.”

The event raised £925 towards a trim trail, an outdoor obstacle course or path featuring various exercise equipment and challenges designed to promote physical activity, develop motor skills, and encourage fun and engagement, in the school grounds .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

.

Other events planned to raise cash include two discos this year, a "Winter Warmer" night, a quiz and a prize draw and a sponsored "Colour Run" in May. The event was sponsored by Nelson and Colne College, The New Waggoners, Veritas Supply Agency, and St. Joseph's Players, Todmorden. Mrs. Clegg, who is both the school business manager and an organiser within the friends’ group, thanked everyone involved for making the night such a success.