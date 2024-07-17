Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Ribble Valley school has reached its 150th birthday.

Bolton by Bowland CE Primary School celebrated the huge milestone on Friday when parents and villagers joined a picnic on the green followed by fun and games for pupils and teachers past and present by way of a circus skills workshop, a bouncy castle, face painting and an ice cream stall. Later in the afternoon, the Mayor and Mayor Consort of Clitheroe joined in the celebrations and helped to bury a time capsule on the school grounds, which will be reopened in 50 years time.

There has been a village school on the site dating back to 1612. But the primary school as we know it opened in 1874, making it one of the oldest in the area.

Headteacher Joanne Abram said: “It was such a privilege to be involved in this day to celebrate and be joined by past headteachers who have experienced the joy of being the head of this very wonderful school.”

The day ended with a car treasure hunt organised by The Friends of Bolton by Bowland fundraising group, which took place all around the area, followed by a pie and peas supper in the school hall. Old photographs and memorabilia dating from 1875 right up to the current date were also on display.

More than 100 locals supported the event, raising a significant amount of money. The headteacher, governors and all members of the school community would like to thank everyone who supported the event, including businesses who donated raffle prizes. Funds raised are being used towards improving the school’s outdoor space.