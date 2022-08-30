News you can trust since 1877
Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic College pupil overcomes mental illness to achieve inspiring GCSE results

Mental illness triggered by the pandemic almost stopped him from sitting his GCSEs.

By Laura Longworth
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 4:38 pm

But despite doctors advising Hayde Khan to forgo his exams just two weeks before and redo the year, the Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic College pupil was determined to give them a go.

Hayde, who achieved one Grade 8, two Grade 7s and one Grade 6, among other strong results, said: "I was told not to sit them but I wanted to try.

"I am so glad I did now looking at the results. I want to do an apprenticeship at a car company."

Hayde Khan at Blessed Trinity's GCSE results day. Credit: Andy Ford.

Jo McCue, assistant headteacher, said: "We believed he could sit his exams. We obviously took what the medical professionals said seriously but we wanted to give it a go, so he didn't have to wait another year.

"We worked with him to support him to make sure he was comfortable taking the examinations and that it was never too much for him. We are so pleased at his results."

