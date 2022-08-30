Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic College pupil overcomes mental illness to achieve inspiring GCSE results
Mental illness triggered by the pandemic almost stopped him from sitting his GCSEs.
But despite doctors advising Hayde Khan to forgo his exams just two weeks before and redo the year, the Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic College pupil was determined to give them a go.
Hayde, who achieved one Grade 8, two Grade 7s and one Grade 6, among other strong results, said: "I was told not to sit them but I wanted to try.
"I am so glad I did now looking at the results. I want to do an apprenticeship at a car company."
Jo McCue, assistant headteacher, said: "We believed he could sit his exams. We obviously took what the medical professionals said seriously but we wanted to give it a go, so he didn't have to wait another year.
"We worked with him to support him to make sure he was comfortable taking the examinations and that it was never too much for him. We are so pleased at his results."