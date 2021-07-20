Back to the future as college students create website for Pendle Heritage Centre

Sarah Cockburn-Price, chairman of the Pendle Heritage Centre Trust; Andrew Ashworth, digital lecturer and industry lead at Nelson and Colne College; Connor Russell, digital student at Nelson and Colne College; Rhona Brett, assistant operations manager at the Pendle Heritage Centre

When the Pendle Heritage Centre Trust approached the college with the project, students jumped at the chance to be a part of it to build up their knowledge and experience of web design.

After months in the making, the new website has been launched with the aim of boosting tourist numbers to the museum and visitor centre, part of which dates back to the 14th Century.

Another function of the new website is to highlight the range of activities that take place throughout the calendar year at the historic Grade II listed beauty spot in Barrowford.

Now that the website has been built and is up and running, the management of it and its upkeep will also be maintained by students at the College, ensuring there is continuation and longevity to the project. The new website can be found at www.pendleheritagecentre.co.uk.

Sarah Cockburn-Price, Chairman of the Pendle Heritage Centre Trust, said: “We’re thrilled with our brand new website; the look, feel and usability of it is fantastic. We are also delighted that young people learning their trade at Nelson and Colne College have been able to support us in the project.

“It was quite a complex brief for the students as we wanted it to have a serious feel to promote activities such as the historic lectures that we run, while at the same time promoting the gift shop and tearoom we operate.

“We really feel that the finished product strikes that balance well and it encompasses everything that is Pendle Heritage Centre and all that we offer.”

Andrew Ashworth, digital lecturer at Nelson and Colne College, said: “The website build has been excellent for our students. Through our community and industry links, it is typical of the kind of project work we can offer students who study with us on T Level programmes to develop real world experience.

“Alongside boosting the students digital and web development skills, it has also improved other professional skills required for the working world such as their time management, communication skills, and client liaison skills. We’re extremely pleased with the result, and we look forward to the next phase of maintaining the new site on behalf of the Trust.”

Connor Russell (19) formerly of Park High School, was one of the students involved in the project. Connor said: “The project has improved my web development skills, and through project meetings with members of the Trust, it has really pushed me out of my comfort zone and I am now a much more confident person.