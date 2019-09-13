Apprentices and employers praised at Themis Burnley awards night

It was a night of celebrations as apprentices and leading employers alike were recognised for their success and achievements over the past year at Burnley College.

The Themis Inspire and Achieve Awards 2019 were attended by more than 200 apprentices, employers, local dignitaries and guests.

A Themis Exceptional Achievement Award was given to Jake Duthie who "gives 110% in everything he does" for his employer Pipeline Induction Heat Ltd and who recently gained the highest recorded marks in his chosen Degree Apprenticeship with University Courses Burnley, earning a coveted BEng qualification.

Together Housing took the award for Commitment to Apprenticeships for 2019 for their work helping young people kick-start their careers and unemployed people gain valuable work skills.

Simon Jordan, Director of Themis, said: “As an apprenticeship provider we are committed to training the best apprentices who are dedicated, motivated and innovative.

"We work with the best employers who are leaders in their fields and we employ the best trainers, with years of industry expertise and passion for their sector to pass on their skills and knowledge.”

Presenting the awards at the evening celebration were Helen McVey - Pendleside Hospice, Sam King - Exertis UK Ltd, Richard Robinson- Governor, Burnley College and Director, MacMahon Leggate Chartered Accountants, Nicholas Hall - AMRC (the University of Sheffield) and Dave Walker - +24 Marketing.

Speeches were given by Will Shepherd, Creator of Black Sheep Biz management consultancy and Karen Buchanan, CEO of Themis. The event was hosted by Simon Brierley, Membership Director of East Lancs Chamber of Commerce

Karen Buchanan, chief executive of Themis, added: “Each and every one of our apprentices and employers should be very proud of their achievements. Their contributions are making a real impact on the industrial landscape of the North West and Themis is proud to be part of this journey.”

The winners of each award received trophies designed and handcrafted by Themis at Burnley College and sponsor AMRC.

The Winners (and finalists) of the 2019 Themis Inspire & Achieve Awards are:

Commitment to Apprenticeships Award

(presented to the Employer that demonstrates a commitment to supporting development of Apprenticeship programmes within their organisation.)

Together Housing - WINNER

ESP

Herbert Parkinson Ltd

Hycrome Aerospace Ltd

Paradigm Precision

Safran Nacelles Ltd

The Themis Exceptional Achievement Award

(presented to the Best of the Best Themis Apprentice who has been an inspiration to others throughout their studies, whose skills have made a difference to their Employer’s business and who is destined to reach the very top of their chosen sector.)

Jake Duthie – Pipeline Induction Heat Ltd – WINNER

Absolute Apprentice Platinum Award

(presented to an Advanced Apprentice for their contribution to their workplace or training.)

Milli Sagar, Safran Nacelles Ltd - WINNER

Tyler Atkinson, WEC Ltd

Michaela Ingham, Althams Travel Services

The Absolute Apprentice Gold Award

(presented to an Intermediate Apprentice for their contribution to their workplace or training.)

Jamie Green, Fitzpatricks - WINNER

Alfie Warburton, Pegasus Plumbing – Highly Commended

Benjamin Heffernan, Primary Engineer

The #FutureBoss Award

(presented to the individual making an impact on the world of business)

Georgina Booth, Hycrome Ltd - WINNER

Millie Higham, Tharstern – Highly Commended

James Henderson, Pendle Borough Council

Ultimate Vision Award

(presented to the individual making huge strides to build a great future for themselves and their Employer in the Construction or Furniture Industry.)

Ben Taylor, The Senator Group - WINNER

Richard Hindle, Frank Belshaws Chartered Surveyors

Gareth Pearson, Together Housing

The Future Innovator Award

(presented to the Engineer who sees solutions and opportunities where others see problems.)

William Fallows, Paradigm Precision - WINNER

Jack Thomas, Fort Vale – Runner-Up

Mike Jackson, Safran Nacelles Ltd

The Discovery Prize

(presented to the individual prepared to go the extra mile and whose passion for science has been instrumental in the success of their Employer’s business)

Ethan Bruce, Hycrome Aerospace – WINNER

The Project Digital Award

(presented to the individual demonstrating their talent and skill using a range of Digital disciplines.)

Jacob Goggins, North West Skills Academy - WINNER

Antonia Wynne, FUNDA – Highly Commended

The Themis Gold Award

(presented to the student who has completed the Themis Gold Programme and shown they have what it takes to become a Themis Apprentice.)

George Miller, St Augustine’s RC High School (Engineering) - WINNER

Lucas Broxton, Alder Grange School (Construction)

Josh Huyton, Shuttleworth College (Engineering)