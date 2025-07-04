Anti-bullying trilogy triumph as school earns all three badges in prestigious Diana Award programme

Bacup and Rawtenstall Grammar School has been recognised for its commitment to creating a more inclusive and supportive community, after the school received its final badge as part of the Diana Award Anti-Bullying Ambassador Programme.

Marking a significant milestone for the school – and placing it among a small group nationally recognised for creating a culture of kindness, inclusion, and respect – the award celebrates the dedication of pupils and staff in making sure every young person feels valued and supported.

Through the Diana Award – the only charity set up in memory of the late Diana, Princess of Wales – the year-long Anti-Bullying Ambassador Programme uses engaging group activities and discussions to equip young people with the skills and confidence to become Ambassadors, empowering them to challenge bullying and support their peers long after the training ends.

As part of this journey, the programme recognises schools with three distinct badges that reflect key areas of anti-bullying work. The Inclusion badge rewards efforts to champion diversity, inclusion, and equal rights, whilst the Wellbeing badge acknowledges initiatives promoting kindness and mental health, including strong peer support networks. The Community badge complements these by celebrating projects that actively involve the wider school community in fostering a safer and more respectful environment.

At Bacup and Rawtenstall Grammar School, ambassadors have brought these values to life by organising awareness campaigns, running peer mentoring schemes, leading assemblies, and launching pupil-led projects. Their passion and commitment have been central to promoting positive change and tackling bullying across the school. Earning all three badges reflects the school’s thorough and ongoing dedication to nurturing an inclusive and supportive atmosphere for every young person.

Lindsay Williamson, a Personal Development Lead at Bacup and Rawtenstall Grammar School, said:

“We are incredibly proud of our Anti-Bullying Ambassadors, whose hard work and passion for supporting their peers has been truly inspiring. This achievement reflects the dedication of everyone involved in building a school where respect and kindness are at the heart of everything we do.

"Being recognised nationally for fully embracing the Diana Award’s values is a proud moment for our school, and it underlines the importance of making sure every young person feels respected, supported, and valued.

"We would like to thank every pupil, staff member, and member of our wider school community who contributed to this journey. Your dedication, teamwork, and empathy have made this recognition possible.”