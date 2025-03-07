Thea (six) as DorothyThea (six) as Dorothy
Another 27 incredible photos from World Book Day in Burnley and Padiham (Chapter Five)

By John Deehan
Published 7th Mar 2025, 14:05 BST
The celebrations continue!

We've been amazed by the creativity across Burnley and Padiham this World Book Day, with incredible costumes bringing beloved book characters to life.

This is our fifth gallery – so if you haven't spotted yourself yet, take a look! And if you missed the previous ones, don't worry – you can find them through the links below:

Penny (eight) butterfly from The Very Hungry Caterpillar

Willliam Graham (10) as a Roman soldier

Winnie Lee (five ) Little Bo Peep

Theo (23 months) as Fireman Sam

