All the secondary schools in East Lancashire with new Ofsted reports in 2024

The educational watchdog Ofsted visited ten mainstream secondary schools in Burnley, Hyndburn, Pendle, Rossendale and Blackburn with Darwen between January 1 2023 and December 31 2024.

Educational establishments can be rated one of four grades - outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate - with a mix of ratings being given out throughout the year.

As of September however, Ofsted also changed the way it inspects school so that in the more recent reprots, no overall effectiveness rating is given instead just individual ratings across categories.

Take a look at all the schools with new Ofsted this year below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement…

1 . East Lancashire secondary schools Ofsted 2024 Secondary schools in East Lancashire with new Ofsted reports in 2024

2 . St Augustine's Roman Catholic High School Report published Jan 22 following an inspection on Dec 6-7. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: strong sense of community; pupils behave and achieve well; broad and balanced curriculum. Improvements needed: pupil attendance; staff understanding of how well pupils are learning the curriculum. Previous inspection: N/A

3 . Darwen Vale High School Report published Mar 12 following an inspection on Jan 30-31. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: pupils feel safe and happy; range of clubs and activities; many achieve and behave well. Improvements needed: SEND support; support for those with gaps in reading knowledge. Previous inspection: Requires improvement