All the schools from across Lancashire who received new Ofsted reports in February

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 2nd Mar 2025, 17:06 BST

In February, 9 mainstream schools and colleges from across Lancashire received new Ofsted reports.

Schools can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.

If a school/college requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.

Take a look at the 20 schools below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...

Report published Feb 4 following an inspection on Jan 8-9. Classed as good for 3 categories, requires improvement for 2. Highlights: warm and nurturing school; pupils behave well; ambitious curriculum. Improvements needed: identify key info children in early years need to learn; new curriculums are not fully emedded so there are gaps in knowledge; checks on learning. Previous inspection: Good.

2. Rawtenstall Newchurch Church of England Primary School

Report published Feb 5 following an inspection on Jan 8-9. Classed as good for all categories, bar one outstanding. Highlights: inclusive school; pupils behave and achieve well; broad and ambitious curriculum. Improvements needed: sometimes teachers do not focus sufficiently well on the most important info that pupils need to learn; handwriting policy. Previous inspection: Good.

3. Anchorsholme Primary Academy

Report published Feb 7 following an inspection on Jan 7-8. Classed as maintaining its good standards. Highlights: caring school where everyone is valued and included; pupils behave and achieve well; wide range of extra-curricular activities. Improvements needed: sometimes teachers do not use their checks on pupils’ writing skills well enough. Previous inspection: Good

4. Clayton-le-Woods Church of England Primary School

