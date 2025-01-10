All the primary schools in East Lancashire with new Ofsted reports in 2024

The educational watchdog Ofsted visited 43 mainstream secondary schools in Burnley, Hyndburn, Pendle, Rossendale and Blackburn with Darwen between January 1 2023 and December 31 2024.

Educational establishments can be rated one of four grades - outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate - with a mix of ratings being given out throughout the year.

As of September however, Ofsted also changed the way it inspects school so that in the more recent reprots, no overall effectiveness rating is given instead just individual ratings across categories.

Take a look at all the schools with new Ofsted this year below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement…

East Lancashire primary school Ofsted 2024 All the East Lancashire primary schools with new Ofsted reports in 2024

Bacup Thorn Primary School Report published Jan 19 following an inspection on Nov 28-29. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: pupils thrive at this happy and welcoming school; pupils behave and achieve well; well-designed curriculum. Improvements needed: identify where pupils have forgotten their prior learning. Previous inspection: Outstanding.

Accrington Spring Hill Community Primary School Report published Feb 6 following an inspection on Nov 28-29. Classed as 'requires improvement'. Highlights: well-thoughtout and ambitious curriculum; pupils behave well. Improvements needed: delivery of curriculum; assessment approaches in some subjects. Previous inspection: Good.