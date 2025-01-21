All the Burnley, Pendle, Ribble Valley, Hydburn and Rossendale schools set for major repairs in 2025/26
Roof replacements, new heating systems and the removal of asbestos are amongst the 61 highest-priority repair jobs set to be carried out over the next year five of which are in Burnley, four in Pendle and two in Ribble Valley.
Lancashire County Council’s cabinet has agreed how the authority will spend the cash that it expects to receive in 2025/26 from the government’s schools condition-led programme to address the most pressing issues across the school estate.
However, a report to members stressed that the funding will not be enough to tackle all of the top-priority problems in the county – only those deemed most severe.
The decision about which schools to prioritise is based on Department for Education guidance which helps local authorities to identify so-called “priority 1” repairs.
However, the amount expected to be allocated to Lancashire would not cover all of the schools that fall into this category, meaning a further prioritisation has had to be carried out in order to determine what cabinet member for education and skills Jayne Rear said is those sites with “the greatest need”.
A contingency fund has also been created to cover any increased costs that may become apparent only once work gets under way and more of the building fabric is exposed.
The authority has warned that restricted material and labour availability in recent years – which has bumped up prices in the building industry – could put further financial pressure on the programme.
The funding – which will be confirmed in the coming weeks – is for community, voluntary controlled and maintained schools, but not academies, which receive an allocation from a separate pot. If the total amount issued to Lancashire is less than the £14m anticipated, the work programme will have to be adjusted accordingly.
WHAT’S BEING DONE WHERE
These are the schools in East Lancashire, broken down by district, provisionally listed for repair during 2025/26:
BURNLEY
Brunshaw Primary School – heating system
Heasandford Primary School – wet rot remedial work
Ightenhill Primary School – classroom floor replacement
Rosegrove Infant School – fire compartmentation works
Stoneyholme Primary School – window replacement
HYNDBURN
Fairfield Nursery School – roof replacement
PENDLE
Coates Lane Primary School – heating system
Colne Park Primary School – ceiling repairs
Walton Lane Nursery School, Nelson – heating system
Walverden Primary School, Nelson – window replacement
RIBBLE VALLEY
Hillside Specialist School and College, Longridge – electrical switchgear replacement
Ribblesdale Nursery School, Clitheroe – asbestos removal
ROSSENDALE
Alder Grange High School, Rawtenstall – roof replacement
Moor End Community Primary School, Oswaldtwistle – asbestos removal
Water Primary School – external wall repairs
Waterfoot Primary School – external cladding
Source: Lancashire County Council
