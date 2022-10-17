Active Lancashire 2023: shortlist of award winners is announced featuring schools, individuals and groups from across the county
Active Lancashire have announced the shortlist for the Active Lancashire Awards, a ceremony that celebrates achievements in sport and physical activity across the county.
Some of the finalists entered the Active Lancashire Awards directly, but many were automatically shortlisted after previously winning awards at local district sports events, including from the recent Preston Sports Awards, Blackpool Active Lives Community Awards and Rossendale Big Connect Club Awards, with the Hyndburn and South Ribble event winners to be added soon.
The shortlist was discussed by a judging panel consisted of Active Lancashire colleagues, including Chief Executive Adrian Leather and board member Zuleikha Chikh, alongside a selection of event sponsors, whilst a guest from Youth Sport Trust was also invited for their knowledge of working with schools and young people.
Winners have been decided and will be announced at an award ceremony at Ewood Park, Blackburn, on November 19.
One judge, Lynn Bamber, Head of Marketing at Interfloor and both the headline sponsor of the event and sponsor of the Young Achiever category, said: “There has been a lot of worthy candidates. As a large local employer, it’s important that our colleagues and their families have access to activities that cannimprove both their physical and mental health. Judging has highlighted just how much people and groups put into their communities to help residents be active, healthy and happy, and the awards will showcase their good work.”
Take a look at the shortlist below:
Active Workplace of the Year sponsored by Business Health Matters
Sporting NRG (Blackburn)
Blackpool Coastal Housing (Blackpool)
UCLan (Preston)
Land Registry Fylde Office (Fylde)
Club of the Year
LSSA Fishmoor Watersports (Blackburn)
Blackpool Netball Club (Blackpool)
Pendle Forest Orienteers (Burnley)
Chorley Infernos (Chorley)
Freckleton and Warton Running Club (Fylde)
Cockerham Juniors FC (Lancaster)
West Craven Warriors (Pendle)
Typhoons RUFC (Preston)
Longridge Netball Club (Ribble Valley)
Casked Runners (Rossendale)
St Chads Tennis Club (Wyre)
Coach of the Year
David Grierson (Blackburn)
Ross Goodwin (Blackpool)
Andy Ellis (Burnley)
Jack Durcan (Chorley)
Ana Blackburn (Fylde)
Stuart Nevin (Lancaster)
Steve Clamp (Pendle)
Jayne Billington (Preston)
Steve Duxberry (Rossendale)
Christopher Morton (Wyre)
Contribution to Active Communities (Group) sponsored by Progress Housing Group
Z’s Defence Academy (Blackburn)
Blackpool Football Therapy (Blackpool)
Karly’s Angels (Burnley)
Wes Partington (Fylde)
Morecambe Community Runners (Lancaster)
Philip Wright Crown Green B Club (Pendle)
Community Network Outreach Network (Ribble Valley)
Together We Can Do (Wyre)
Contribution to Active Communities (Individual)
Stuart Parker + Peter Sculpher (Blackburn)
Anthony Barrot (Blackpool)
Ted Pemberton (Burnley)
Sheila McCully (Chorley)
Amanda Jurin (Fylde)
Stuart Nevin (Lancaster)
Paul Cotterill (West Lancashire)
Julie Brooks (Wyre)
Health and Wellbeing Award sponsored by Calico and Spark
The Billy Project CIC (Blackburn)
Jobs Friends & Houses Recovery Organisation (Blackpool)
Justine Taylor (Burnley)
Victoria Danson (Chorley)
Andrew Noble (Fylde)
Rose Simpson (Lancaster)
Energybodi (Rossendale)
Craig Baxter (West Lancashire)
Louise Rothwell (Wyre)
Jimmy Armfield Lifetime Achievement Award sponsored by the Cardboard Box Company
Linda Crook (Blackburn)
Gabrielle Towell (Blackpool)
Chris Keene (Burnley)
Gerry Gregoire (Fylde)
Sue Penrith (Preston)
Steve Ramsbottom (Rossendale)
Joe Nelson (West Lancashire)
Primary School of the Year
Avondale Primary School (Blackburn)
Holy Family (Blackpool)
Padiham Primary School (Burnley)
St Josephs Withnell Primary School (Chorley)
Clifton Primary School (Fylde)
Trumacar Nursery and Community Primary School (Lancaster)
St Andrew’s CE Primary School (Preston)
Breck Primary School (Wyre)
Secondary School of the Year
Park Community Academy (Blackpool)
Coal Clough Academy (Burnley)
St Michaels CE Academy (Chorley)
Lytham St Annes High School (Fylde)
Christ The King Catholic High School (Preston)
Garstang Community Academy (Wyre)
Uniting Lancashire Award
Grace Moss (Blackburn)
Together We Can Do (Blackpool)
Padiham Library Walks (Burnley)
Lancashire TAAG (Chorley)
Together We Can Do (Fylde)
Volunteer of the Year
Zohra Sarfraz (Blackburn)
Jenny Morris (Blackpool)
Jacob Scott (Blackpool)
John Buchanan (Burnley)
Simon Brewer (Chorley)
Rose Simpson (Lancaster)
Sue Sinclair (Fylde)
David Clamp (Pendle)
Sophie Tack (Preston)
Olivia Lomax (Rossendale)
Susan Ashton (Wyre)
Young Achiever of the Year sponsored by Interfloor
Grace Moss (Blackburn)
Owen Boyes (Blackpool)
Liberty Heap (Burnley)
Adnan Miakhel (Chorley)
Amelia Doran (Fylde)
Charlotte Holmes (Pendle)
Nathan Holmes (Preston)
Haris Bosworth-Hussein (Ribble Valley)
Imogen Webster (Rossendale)
Honey Harrison (Wyre)