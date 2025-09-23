Accrington & Rossendale College announces open event dates for 2025–26 academic year
On Tuesday, 30 September, 5.30–7.30pm, the College opens its doors for the first Open Event of the year – an unmissable chance for ambitious students to explore their options, meet tutors and take the first steps towards their future.
Prospective students and their families will be warmly welcomed to discover the College’s wide range of technical and professional courses, explore state-of-the-art facilities, and learn more about the pathways leading into university, apprenticeships and rewarding careers.
This year’s Open Event will also shine a spotlight on the College’s new Digital and Health & Social Care hubs – specialist learning spaces designed to equip students with the skills, knowledge and hands-on experience needed to thrive in the workplace. Guests can also explore the College’s industry-standard workshops, laboratories, salons and studios.
Accrington & Rossendale College continues to deliver exceptional academic results, with a record-breaking 100 per cent pass rate for T Levels in 2025 and 92 per cent of students achieving high grades. Technical Level 3 students also achieved a 98 per cent pass rate, the College’s best results since before the COVID-19 pandemic, further reinforcing its reputation for excellence and student success.
Accrington & Rossendale College offers a broad curriculum including:
- Construction and the Built Environment
- Engineering and Motor Vehicle
- Digital and Computing
- Health and Social Care
- Hairdressing
- Sport and Law, Justice and Protective Services
- Business and Professional Services
- Creative and Performing Arts
- Travel and Tourism
- Foundation Learning and Supported Education
Campus Principal at Accrington Andy Parkin said: “At Accrington and Rossendale College, we are proud to offer an environment where students can thrive academically while feeling supported and inspired. Our staff are dedicated to helping every student reach their potential, both in their studies and as individuals. We warmly prospective students and their families to join us at our upcoming Open Events and see firsthand what makes our college community so special.”
Andrew Parkin, Campus Principal
Visitors to the Open Events will be able to:
- Speak with tutors about courses, careers and progression routes
- Explore industry-standard facilities across the campus
- Meet employers and discover more about apprenticeships
- Find out more about financial support, travel and support services
- Discover how courses link directly to future careers
Open Event Dates
- Tuesday 30 September, 5.30–7.30pm
- Wednesday 22 October, 5.30–7.30pm
Book Your Place
Attendance is free, but booking is encouraged.
Visit arc.eastlancslearning.ac.uk/events/ to secure a place.