Accrington and Rossendale College student secures national success and eyes WorldSkills selection
Representing ARC, part of Nelson and Colne College Group (NCCG), Shelby competed against the very best in the UK’s largest multi-trade competition for construction trainees and apprentices, delivered by the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB). Her impressive performance saw her placed in contention for a spot on the UK squad for WorldSkills 2026 in Shanghai.
As a third-year apprentice painter and decorator at Spain Building and Maintenance in Nelson, Shelby’s achievements have earned her the opportunity to take part in the next stage of the WorldSkills selection process.
The eliminator round will test her technical skills with complex painting and decorating tasks, with only the top candidates progressing to the intensive training programme.
The training programme, which includes working alongside Formula One teams, is designed to push competitors beyond their trade knowledge, incorporating leadership and team-building skills. If selected, Shelby will have a year of preparation before potentially representing the UK for on the world stage at the WorldSkills competition.
Shelby said: "Competing in SkillBuild has been an incredible experience, and placing third in the national finals was a huge achievement after coming close on previous occasions.
“The idea of representing the UK at WorldSkills is both exciting and daunting, but I’m ready to take on the challenge. The training opportunities are unbelievable, and I know this will push me to be the best I can be."
Simon Whitaker, Curriculum Leader for Painting & Decorating and Carpentry & Joinery at ARC, praised Shelby’s dedication and success saying: "Shelby’s achievements in SkillBuild are a testament to her hard work, skill, and determination.
“To reach the national finals and now be in contention for WorldSkills is an incredible accomplishment. Opportunities like these not only elevate individual careers but also showcase the high standards we uphold in our training programmes at the college. We are incredibly proud of her and excited to see what she achieves next."
The next stage of the process will see Shelby take on the eliminator round, competing for a coveted spot on the UK training team. If successful, she will embark on a demanding year-long training programme before the final selection for the UK Squad. Should she make the squad, she will represent the UK at the prestigious WorldSkills competition in Shanghai in September 2026.
Shelby’s success highlights the high-quality training and opportunities available at ARC and within NCCG, inspiring the next generation of skilled professionals in the construction industry.