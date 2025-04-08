Accrington and Rossendale College student secures national success and eyes WorldSkills selection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Accrington and Rossendale College (ARC) student Shelby Fitzackerly has achieved outstanding success in the SkillBuild competition, securing third place in the national finals after winning at the regional level.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Representing ARC, part of Nelson and Colne College Group (NCCG), Shelby competed against the very best in the UK’s largest multi-trade competition for construction trainees and apprentices, delivered by the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB). Her impressive performance saw her placed in contention for a spot on the UK squad for WorldSkills 2026 in Shanghai.

As a third-year apprentice painter and decorator at Spain Building and Maintenance in Nelson, Shelby’s achievements have earned her the opportunity to take part in the next stage of the WorldSkills selection process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The eliminator round will test her technical skills with complex painting and decorating tasks, with only the top candidates progressing to the intensive training programme.

Shelby Fitzackerly with her winning work

The training programme, which includes working alongside Formula One teams, is designed to push competitors beyond their trade knowledge, incorporating leadership and team-building skills. If selected, Shelby will have a year of preparation before potentially representing the UK for on the world stage at the WorldSkills competition.

Shelby said: "Competing in SkillBuild has been an incredible experience, and placing third in the national finals was a huge achievement after coming close on previous occasions.

“The idea of representing the UK at WorldSkills is both exciting and daunting, but I’m ready to take on the challenge. The training opportunities are unbelievable, and I know this will push me to be the best I can be."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Whitaker, Curriculum Leader for Painting & Decorating and Carpentry & Joinery at ARC, praised Shelby’s dedication and success saying: "Shelby’s achievements in SkillBuild are a testament to her hard work, skill, and determination.

“To reach the national finals and now be in contention for WorldSkills is an incredible accomplishment. Opportunities like these not only elevate individual careers but also showcase the high standards we uphold in our training programmes at the college. We are incredibly proud of her and excited to see what she achieves next."

The next stage of the process will see Shelby take on the eliminator round, competing for a coveted spot on the UK training team. If successful, she will embark on a demanding year-long training programme before the final selection for the UK Squad. Should she make the squad, she will represent the UK at the prestigious WorldSkills competition in Shanghai in September 2026.

Shelby’s success highlights the high-quality training and opportunities available at ARC and within NCCG, inspiring the next generation of skilled professionals in the construction industry.