A world of opportunity for students – National T Levels week at Burnley College

Cracking cyber security codes, enhancing their clinical care skills and inspiring young minds: students at Burnley College will be experiencing all of this and more during National T Levels Week from 13-17 October.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Year 10 and Year 11 students from schools throughout Lancashire have been invited to take part in an immersive experience showcasing the innovative qualifications which combine classroom learning with real-world work experience.

These subject-specific taster sessions will provide students with a glimpse into the extensive opportunities the qualifications will open up to them – including the ability to progress to university to study at degree level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is designed to enable the next generation of learners by giving them the skills they need to follow in the footsteps of Burnley College alumni like Emily Robertson and Will Turner, who both achieved Distinctions in their T Levels in Engineering and Manufacturing Design & Development.

Emily Robertson (above) achieved a distinction in T Level Engineering, Design and Manufacturing at Burnley College

Emily, a former student at Bacup and Rawtenstall Grammar School, loved her work placement with British Aerospace Engineering: “I worked with the model-based system engineering team and was given the opportunity to design a customer interface quite early on. It was a good chance for me to push myself and see what I was capable of.

“Choosing T Levels is one of the best things I’ve ever done!”

Will, from Accrington, a former student at The Hollins, was one of only four students specially selected to visit the Safran Nacelles factory in Le Havre, France to discover more about their ground-breaking aerospace technologies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He’s now completing a degree with his employer, Taziker, one of the biggest engineering firms in the UK.

He was so inspired by the trip he is now considering working abroad: “Once I’ve finished my Degree Apprenticeship at Taziker, I’m really thinking about heading to Australia to explore industry opportunities out there.

“Studying my T Level and the visit to France has really opened up the world to me.”

National T Levels Week is an exciting chance to highlight the diverse range of T Level subjects on offer and showcase the success and impact of these innovative qualifications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the week’s activities, students will have the opportunity to grill industry leaders as they engage in dynamic round table discussions and Q&A sessions.

It will also give students extensive networking opportunities, further enriching the students' experience and allowing them to connect with industry leaders and peers – potentially even meeting their future employers.

With a curriculum developed alongside industry experts and a minimum of 315 hours real-world work placement provided, T Levels at Burnley College combine rigorous academic learning with the opportunity to gain invaluable industry skills.

Burnley College has been pioneering T Levels as a pathway, and in 2025 saw a 98.7% pass rate across all T Level subjects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley College Interim Principal Kate Wallace says: “Enabling students to flourish in the subjects they are passionate about is the most important thing to us here at Burnley College.

“T Levels are another tool which we can use to enable them to achieve their goals .

“The combination of theory and practical experience creates workplace ready and enthusiastic employees – ready to excel as soon as they qualify.

“We want so many more young people to discover exactly what T Levels can offer them and how Burnley College can support them as they build real-world experience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Follow Burnley College on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn to keep up with everything taking place during National T Levels Week. To discover more about all of the T Level courses available for school leavers, visit: Search - Burnley College