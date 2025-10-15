A vision of the future – students and business leaders harness the power of digital technology at Burnley College

Students, CEOs, global industry experts and one-person business owners. Burnley Business Week saw people from every sector come together to share a vision of a digital future at Burnley College.

From AI to podcasting, web design to WhatsApp in the workplace, through a series of exciting events, business leaders explored what the future could hold for them and how education plays a key role.

“What an incredible week,” said Neil Burrows, Director of Skills, Innovation and Employer Engagement at Burnley College.

“It reminded me of what makes Burnley and East Lancashire so great. We learn, we grow, we innovate – and most of all, we share.

Students and business leaders explore the Power of AI with Leon Calverley from digital marketing agency Door4

“Nothing captures our commitment to empowering local businesses with the skills and the knowledge they need to thrive quite like what I saw this week.”

Burnley Business Week, organised by Burnley Council, is a dynamic programme of free seminars designed to educate, inspire and drive innovation across East Lancashire.

Burnley College was the main sponsor for the third year in a row and hosted many of the events across its ever-developing campus.

This year’s theme was digital innovation and AI.

Sessions included:

From Hype to Hands On Execution: a fascinating session about the power of AI, delivered by Leon Calverley from digital marketing agency Door4

Beginner’s Guide to Building Your Own WordPress Website: a practical, hands-on guide to create the perfect website for your business, delivered by Burnley College marketing experts Jaleela Mirza and Natalie O’Callaghan

How to Drive Sales Through TikTok and Instagram: invaluable advice on how to ensure you get sales, not just follows, delivered by Zoe Clough from Elevated Socials

Neil Burrows:

“I think my feelings were best summed up in a presentation by Lancashire Digital Hub: ‘Tech Isn’t Just a City Thing.’

“While Manchester takes the spotlight, Burnley is buzzing with its own brand of innovation. Expect real talk, regional pride and collaborative energy that transcends postcodes.”

Companies lending their support included:

You can catch up on a series of podcasts created during the week here including an interview with award-winning Themis apprentice Amber Baber and her employer, Stephen Kelly from HycAero:

https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/burnley-council