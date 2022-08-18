Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proud principal Karen Buchanan praised students’ resilience and motivation and said these achievements showcase that Burnley College Sixth Form Centre students deliver exceptional results when it matters:

“What an achievement! I’m so proud of our students. It demonstrates that we are the college of high achievers. When you have the passion, the drive and the determination to succeed – Burnley College will support you every step of the way.

Burnley College students celebrate their A-level results

“Over the two years of A Level studies, our expert Tutors ensured students developed brand-new learning techniques using the latest online resources alongside our established excellence in classroom teaching.”

This year’s results saw:

- 85% of A Level students achieve at least one high A*-C grade

- 60% of A Level students achieve at least one top A*-B grade and

- 30% of A Level students achieve at least one exceptional A* or A grade.

It also saw the number of outstanding A* and A grades more than double since 2019 – the last year when students sat formal exams.

Students received exceptional results in a wide range of subjects, which shows the breadth of talent and teaching at the College, ranked number one in the country for results*.

Students achieved outstanding results in Further Mathematics, English Literature, Computer Science, Media Studies, Film Studies, Classical Civilisation, Physical Education and Art and Design.

Students who earned impressive grades include:

- Ellena Mather, 18, from Waterfoot, Rossendale, a former pupil at Rossendale All Saints RC High School, achieved 4 A* grades in Chemistry, Further Mathematics, Mathematics and Physics. Ellena will read Physics at the University of St Andrews.

- Jess Lau, 18, from Manchester, who was educated abroad, achieved 3 A* grades in Biology, Chemistry and Mathematics and 1 A grade in Further Mathematics. Jess will read Therapeutic Radiography at St George’s, University of London.

- Ross Schofield, 18, from Burnley, a former pupil at Blessed Trinity RC College, achieved 3 A* grades in Computer Science, Mathematics and Physics and 1 A grade in Further Mathematics. Ross will read Mathematics and Physics at The University of Manchester.

- Jad Jibai, 18, from Colne, a former pupil at Colne Park High School, achieved 3 A* grades in Business Studies, Economics and Sociology. Jad will read Philosophy at The University of Sheffield.

- Ria Burrows, 18, from Burnley, a former pupil at St Christopher’s CE High, Accrington, achieved 2 A* grades in Art and Design: Art, Design and Craft and Religious Studies and 1 A grade in Environmental Science. Ria will read Fine Art at Newcastle University.

- Amelia Deakin, 18, from Todmorden, a former pupil at The North Halifax Grammar School, achieved 2 A*grades in Art and Design: Graphic Communication and English Language and 1 A grade in Psychology. Amelia will read Psychology at the University of Birmingham.

- Samuel Donovan, 18, from Burnley, a former pupil at Blessed Trinity RC College, achieved 2 A* grades in Film Studies and Psychology and 1 A grade in Economics. Samuel will read Film Studies at Lancaster University.

- Bridget Morgan, 17, from Fence, a former pupil at Westholme, achieved 2 A* grades in Psychology and Physical Education and 1 A grade in English Language. Bridget will read Law at the University of York.

- Fion Lam, 18, from Burnley, a former pupil at Unity College, achieved 1 A* grade in Law and 2 A grades in English Literature and History. Fion will read Law at University College London.

- Daniel Mann, 18, from Rawtenstall, a former pupil at Haslingden High School, achieved 2 A* grades in Computer Science and Further Mathematics, 1 A grade in Mathematics and 1 B grade in Physics. Daniel will read Computer Games Programming at Staffordshire University.

- Katie McLoughlin, 18, from Burnley, a former pupil at Unity College, achieved 2 A* grades in Biology and Psychology and 1 B grade in History. Katie will read Forensic Science at Northumbria University.

- Ella Ayre, 19, from Burnley, a former pupil at Unity College, achieved 2 A* grades in Law and Psychology and 1 A grade in Politics. Ella will read Politics and German at The University of

Manchester.

- Joshua Fireman, 18, from Heptonstall, a former pupil at Calder High School, achieved 1 A* grade in Geography and 2 A grades in English Literature and Physical Education. Joshua will read Geography at Newcastle University.

- Daisy Oldfield, 18, from Haslingden, a former pupil at Bacup and Rawtenstall Grammar School, achieved 1 A* grade in Psychology and 2 A grades in Chemistry and English Language and Literature. Daisy will read Chemistry with Biological and Medicinal Chemistry at the University of Sheffield.

- Ella Roberts, 18, from Burnley, a former pupil at Shuttleworth College, achieved 1 A* grade in Business Studies and 2 A grades in Law and Physical Education. Ella will read Sport and Physical Education at the University of Central Lancashire.

- Lucy Smith, 18, from Burnley, a former pupil at Unity College, achieved 1 A* grade in Biology and 2 A grades in Chemistry and Mathematics. Lucy will read Speech and Language Sciences at Newcastle University.

- Isabella Whittaker, 18, from Hebden Bridge, a former pupil at Bacup and Rawtenstall Grammar School, achieved 1 A* grade in English Literature and 2 A grades in Classical Civilisation and English Language. Isabella will read Liberal Arts at the University of Bristol.

Burnley College Principal Karen Buchanan added: “Seeing our Burnley College Sixth Form Centre students celebrate with their friends, family and tutors is incredible. We offer our heartfelt congratulations to each and every one of our fantastic students.

“Their hard work and commitment enables them to stand out from the crowd, and the strength of character they have developed has brought them to this point - a day they will always remember.

“Our students have earned fantastic A Level grades which have opened the door to degree study at the UK’s top universities and progression onto rewarding careers.