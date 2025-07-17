A day of health, happiness and harmony at the Valley Vitality Festival

The Valley Vitality Festival set out to achieve three ambitious goals – to strengthen community cohesion and inclusion by bringing people of all ages and backgrounds together; to provide fun, accessible activities based on the NHS’s ‘5 Steps to Mental Wellbeing’; and to engage and empower young people by connecting them with community stakeholders and positive local initiatives.

The site was divided into vibrant zones that encouraged guests to explore the school as every corner offered something new to discover. In the ‘Be Connected’ drop-in zone, experts from NHS Primary Care, Citizens Advice, Haslingden Community Link, Rossendale Valley Energy and In Mind Therapies were on hand to offer lifestyle advice, provide free health checks and signpost guests to relevant services. Engaging CPR demonstrations and hands-on healthy food sessions attracted many eager learners, while an informative workshop led by Dr Emma Gladwinfield educated attendees on the importance of gut health.

The ‘Be Active’ zone offered American football taster sessions hosted by the Rossendale American Football Club, who introduced a whole new sport to many attendees, while a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu demonstration from The Grapple Mill club drew a curious and enthusiastic audience of all ages. Energetic Zumba classes, rounders and inflatable football games provided non-stop action and excitement for families looking to burn off some energy, while more relaxed visitors took part in yoga sessions, baby massage classes and meditation and shamanic workshops to recharge and reset.

Creative stations in the ‘Be Open-minded’ zone offered guests the chance to try their hand at new skills – from circus school and magic workshops to painting and puppet shows. An enchanting highlight was the Hatchling Chronicles Experience, whose whimsical bubble displays and interactive dragon encounters delighted children and adults alike. Mad Science experiments kept curious minds engaged and bubbling with excitement, while the Rossendale Drum Majorettes wowed audiences with their precision and performance. A festival favourite was the Taylor Swift tribute act, who captivated the crowd with a high-energy set that had ‘Swifties’ of all ages dancing and singing along. In addition, Open Mic and Open Decs sessions run by the Northern Music Project and Dodeca gave young people the opportunity to step into the spotlight and share their talents.

Year 8 pupil Taylor Casey, summed up the experience, saying: “I had a great time at the festival. I sang at one of the Open Mic sessions. Singing makes me feel good about myself and I am going to find out more about the Open Mic youth club.”

“My family had a good time.” said Year 8 pupil Poppy Rose Hamer. “I enjoyed the magic workshops and Taylor Swift experience. My baby brother Stanley and my mum tried the baby massage and they loved it. Stanley was so relaxed and sleepy after it.”

Her excitement was echoed by Year 7 pupil Darren Speed, who added, “We loved it. I really enjoyed playing rounders – even my mum had a go! My sister loved the Taylor Swift experience, she's a real Swiftie. We got lots of information from health people and the food workshops were good too – everything was brilliant!”

Behind the scenes, the festival was powered by a remarkable network of support. Event funding was generously provided by Bacup Creatives, Rossendale Borough Council, Rossendale Primary Care Network and Star Academies, while other local organisations and individuals gave their time, talents and resources for free or at reduced rates to make the day a reality.

Organiser Dr Gladwinfield commented on the success of the event, saying:

“The Valley Vitality Festival was a massive success. Having a day for the community to get together, try something new and have fun is so important. As a local GP I was so pleased there was an emphasis on healthy eating, being more physically active and looking after our mental health. I really hope there is another one next year!”

Organiser Jess Stanton added:

“It was an absolute privilege to help plan and deliver this year’s Valley Vitality Festival. Now in its second year, the event felt even bigger, brighter and more meaningful, with fantastic turnout from both the local community and our pupils. The day was a powerful reminder of what we can achieve when we come together with a shared purpose.”

There was a fantastic turnout from pupils, staff, their families and members of the local community.

Attendees had the chance to try their hand at new skills during the day.

Local businesses kindly supported the event by providing activities for free or at a reduced cost.

The event combined fun and fitness as guests enjoyed American football taster sessions, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu demos, Zumba classes, football, rounders and more!