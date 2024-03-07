And our readers captured just 49 of them – check out these fantastic photos of Burnley pupils dressed as their favourite characters for World Book Day:
1. World Book Day
Harvey, 7, as Wally. Photo: s
2. World Book Day
Benedict Walsh, 5, as Puss in Boots. Florence Walsh, 9, as Demon Dentist. Gabriel Walsh aged 3 as Hulk. Maggie Walsh aged 7 as the unicorn from There’s No Such Thing as Unicorns. Photo: s
3. World Book Day
Henry Green. Age - 4. Character - The Highway Rat. Photo: s
4. World Book Day
Erin age 5 and Olly age 1. Photo: s