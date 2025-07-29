We’ve scoured all the sixth forms and colleges across the county, and analysed their progress score for A levels.
These figures tell you how much progress students who studied A levels at a school or college made between the end of key stage 4 and the end of their A level studies, compared to similar students across England.
These scores are also known as 'value added' scores.
Take a look at the 21 Lancashire schools and colleges with the best A level progress scores below...
1. Best Lancashire schools/colleges for A-levels
The 21 best Lancashire schools & colleges based on A-Level performance | Google Maps
2. Alder Grange School
The Rossendale school has an A level Progress score for the 2023/2024 calender year of -0.2 which is average. | Google Maps
3. Scarisbrick Hall School
The Ormskirk school has an A level Progress score for the 2023/2024 calender year of -0.18 which is average. | Google Maps
4. Morecambe Bay Academy
The Morecambe school has an A level Progress score for the 2023/2024 calender year of -0.14 which is average. | Google MAaps
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.