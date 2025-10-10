20 photos from open night at Burnley's Blessed Trinity RC College

By Sue Plunkett
Published 10th Oct 2025, 13:55 BST
Prospective students at a Burnley school got the chance to see what life would be like there.

Blessed Trinity RC College opened its doors to the public and current students acted as guides and were also involved in demonstrations in various departments including Science, Music and Home Economics.

Photographer Andy Ford was on hand to capture these amazing images.

Dance students show off some of their moves

1. Great pics from Burnley's Blessed Trinity RC College open evening

Dance students show off some of their moves Photo: ANDY FORD

Banging the drum for the Music department

2. Great pics from Burnley's Blessed Trinity RC College open evening

Banging the drum for the Music department Photo: ANDY FORD

Looks like a natural on the keyboard

3. Great pics from Burnley's Blessed Trinity RC College open evening

Looks like a natural on the keyboard Photo: ANDY FORD

A scorcher of a demo in the Science lab

4. Great pics from Burnley's Blessed Trinity RC College open evening

A scorcher of a demo in the Science lab Photo: ANDY FORD

