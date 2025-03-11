18 pictures of students at Burnley's St Mary Magdalene's RC Primary loving their growing forest school

By Sue Plunkett
Published 11th Mar 2025, 12:14 BST
Building fires, taking care of their animals, including pigs and hens, and growing fruit and vegetables, is all part of a day’s learning at a blossoming Burnley forest school.

An important part of the curriculum at St Mary Magdalene’s RC Primary School, the forest school has captivated pupils who love being in the outdoors. Giving the children hands on experience, the forest school is very much pupil led.

Forest school lead Ashley Gore said: “The children love being out here, whatever the weather.

“And the beauty of it is, while they are having fun they are also doing lessons and learning Maths, from measuring out food for the animals to designing and measuring the pig pen.”

