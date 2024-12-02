16 schools from across Lancashire who received new Ofsted reports in November

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 16:40 BST

In November, 16 schools from across Lancashire received new Ofsted reports.

Schools can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.

If a school/nursery requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.

Take a look at the 23 schools below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...

Lancashire schools with new Ofsted ratings in November

1. Lancashire schools with Nov Ofsted

Lancashire schools with new Ofsted ratings in November | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Report published Nov 4 following an inspection on Sept 24-25. Classed as 'good' across all categories. Highlights: kind and respectful pupils; ambitious curriculum; exciting extra-curricular experiences. Improvements needed: SEND provision; new phonics programme delivery. Previous inspection: Requires Improvement.

2. Weeton St Michael's Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School

Report published Nov 4 following an inspection on Sept 24-25. Classed as 'good' across all categories. Highlights: kind and respectful pupils; ambitious curriculum; exciting extra-curricular experiences. Improvements needed: SEND provision; new phonics programme delivery. Previous inspection: Requires Improvement. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Report published Nov 4 following an inspection on Oct 1-2. Classed as 'requires improvement' for 3 categories, 'good' for 2. Highlights: welcoming school; pupils embody the school’s vision of respecting others. Improvements needed: checks on learning; teachers' knowledge; identify the key knowledge that children in the early years should learn Previous inspection: Good.

3. St Luke and St Philips Church of England Primary School

Report published Nov 4 following an inspection on Oct 1-2. Classed as 'requires improvement' for 3 categories, 'good' for 2. Highlights: welcoming school; pupils embody the school’s vision of respecting others. Improvements needed: checks on learning; teachers' knowledge; identify the key knowledge that children in the early years should learn Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Report published Nov 4 following an inspection on Sept 24-25. Classed as 'good' across all categories. Highlights: pupils behave well; broad and balanced curriculum; extra-curricular opportunities. Improvements needed: gaps in knowledge are not identified or addressed effectively in some subjects. SEND support. Previous inspection: Good.

4. Mawdesley St Peter's Church of England Primary School

Report published Nov 4 following an inspection on Sept 24-25. Classed as 'good' across all categories. Highlights: pupils behave well; broad and balanced curriculum; extra-curricular opportunities. Improvements needed: gaps in knowledge are not identified or addressed effectively in some subjects. SEND support. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:SchoolsLancashireOfsted
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice