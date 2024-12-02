16 schools from across Lancashire who received new Ofsted reports in November

Schools can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.
If a school/nursery requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.
Take a look at the 23 schools below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...
1. Lancashire schools with Nov Ofsted
Lancashire schools with new Ofsted ratings in November | Google Maps
2. Weeton St Michael's Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School
Report published Nov 4 following an inspection on Sept 24-25. Classed as 'good' across all categories. Highlights: kind and respectful pupils; ambitious curriculum; exciting extra-curricular experiences. Improvements needed: SEND provision; new phonics programme delivery. Previous inspection: Requires Improvement. | Google Maps
3. St Luke and St Philips Church of England Primary School
Report published Nov 4 following an inspection on Oct 1-2. Classed as 'requires improvement' for 3 categories, 'good' for 2. Highlights: welcoming school; pupils embody the school’s vision of respecting others. Improvements needed: checks on learning; teachers' knowledge; identify the key knowledge that children in the early years should learn Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps
4. Mawdesley St Peter's Church of England Primary School
Report published Nov 4 following an inspection on Sept 24-25. Classed as 'good' across all categories. Highlights: pupils behave well; broad and balanced curriculum; extra-curricular opportunities. Improvements needed: gaps in knowledge are not identified or addressed effectively in some subjects. SEND support. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.