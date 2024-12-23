This year, proceeds will support Clitheroe Young Farmers, a youth charity empowering individuals aged 10 to 28, and the Yellow Wellies Farm Safety Foundation, a vital charity dedicated to improving mental health in rural communities and promoting farm safety. So far, more than £6,000 has been raised, with donations still pouring in. Anybody wishing to donate can do so here – https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/clitheroetractorrun2024 A standout feature of this year’s run was the introduction of a quiet zone along the route, designed for children with sensory issues. Here, tractors turned off horns, loud music, and air horns, so more people could enjoy the spectacle in silence. Before the tractors left Clitheroe Auction Mart, there was a powerful moment of unity with a minute of horns. This was a show of support for British farming during what has been a challenging time for the agricultural community. As the convoy made its way through the Ribble Valley and over the iconic Nick of Pendle, the illuminated tractors could be seen for miles around. Meg Goring, chair of Clitheroe Young Farmers, said: “Thank you to everyone who participated, spectated, or supported the event. Your enthusiasm and generosity continue to make this annual tradition such a success, and we are thrilled to have raised vital funds for our chosen charities.”