15 adorable photos as lambing season comes to a close at Tattersalls Farm in Hurstwood in Burnley

By Sue Plunkett
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 20:24 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2025, 20:38 BST
Lambing season has come to a close at Tattersalls Farm in Hurstwood in Burnley.

Farmer Neil Worswick and his team have been busy working round the clock to ensure the safe arrivals, and here are some lovely photos to showcase their efforts.

.

1. Adorable images of lambing season at Hurstwood in Burnley's Tattersall Farm

. Photo: Elle Jolly

Photo Sales
.

2. Adorable images of lambing season at Hurstwood in Burnley's Tattersall Farm

. Photo: Elle Jolly

Photo Sales
.

3. Adorable images of lambing season at Hurstwood in Burnley's Tattersall Farm

. Photo: Elle Jolly

Photo Sales
.

4. Adorable images of lambing season at Hurstwood in Burnley's Tattersall Farm

. Photo: Elle Jolly

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Burnley
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice