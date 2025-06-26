Young Pendle woman turns her life around with the help of Pendle YES Hub
Elecia Richardson referred herself to the Hub with the support of her parents.
Having deferred sixth form, she wanted a structured timetable with a variety of social, physical and creative activities to help rebuild her confidence and give her a routine to fill the gap deferring sixth form had left.
A critical part of the Hub’s work is ensuring young people can explore their interests and build confidence at their own pace. Elecia chose to play pool with Mehvish Ashraf, a Youth Engagement Worker at the YES Hub.
Elecia was reserved at first, but the fun and competition of the game provided an opportunity for her to open up.
She also got involved in other activities, including guitar lessons which gave her a creative outlet and a sense of accomplishment; and outdoor walks, which significantly benefited her wellbeing, providing both physical activity and a space for reflection.
She attended the Hub regularly for six months, with the consistency of her visits playing a key role in her development.
As a result, Elecia has become more socially active, spending more time with her friends and family and the progress she has made has been amazing, with her confidence growing and her social anxiety reducing greatly.
Elecia is due to start college in September. In the meantime, she has enrolled on the King’s Trust 12-week programme at her local fire station. This will give her the opportunity to go on a residential as well as get involved in a community project.
Elecia said: “I am thankful for the support from everyone at the Hub, especially Mehvish, who has helped me to gain my confidence back.
“I feel my time at the Hub has helped to improve my mental health massively, as it gets me out socialising and being around other people.”
Councillor Asjad Mahmood, Deputy Leader of Pendle Borough Council, said: “Elecia’s journey at the YES Hub demonstrates the power of a supportive, person-centred approach.
“By allowing her the freedom to choose her own path while providing encouragement and mentorship, has seen her grow into a more confident and independent young woman.
“Her experience reinforces the impact of creating a nurturing environment where young people feel empowered to take control of their personal development and future aspirations.”