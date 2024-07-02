Young artists invited to free summer graffiti workshop in Burnley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Calico Homes brings renowned Graffiti Artists to teach free workshop during school summer holidays.

Calico Homes has announced a unique and creative opportunity for young people in Burnley to be part of a legal Graffiti workshop during the summer holidays.

The 3-hour long workshop for 11-16 year olds will provide participants with the chance to receive hands on lessons on using spray paints and other graffiti materials safely and creatively by renowned mural artists Aylo (Hayley Garner) and Seca (Christian Fenn).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Participants will co-design a largescale mural for the outside of Calico Homes’ Valley Street Community Centre – sharing a positive and encouraging message for the local community. The mural will remain permanently on the outside of the building and will have a QR code with information about the young people and their design, as well as inviting locals to share their ideas for future activities at the centre.

Street artist Christian Fenn (Seca) working on mural projects

The workshop aims to inspire creativity and offer a safe, positive environment for young people to express themselves through art. Participants will not only learn valuable artistic skills but also gain insights and inspiration from two of the best in street art.

Calico Homes are working in partnership The Butterfly Effect(ed) which was set up by Aylo and Seca as a community organisation using art to make a difference in communities and to support and inspire people facing adversity. The workshop provides a safe space for people to express themselves.

Adele Aitchison, Head of Creative Enterprise at The Calico Group said: 'This workshop is an amazing opportunity for young people of the summer holidays to be creative and learn from extremely talented artists, Aylo and Seca and co-design a permanent largescale mural.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are delighted to be able to provide this kind of experience to young people in our community and encourage anyone to get in touch if they want to be involved.

We would also like to hear any suggestions on other creative events and activities people want to see at Valley Street Community Centre.’

Taking place at Valley Street Community Centre, 2Oth July at 1pm, the event is completely free, but spaces are limited. To secure a spot, get in touch via email at [email protected]