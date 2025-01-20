Whalley winner in Ainsworth Jewellers competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ainsworth Jewellers is celebrating having brought festive joy to the community with its first ever advent calendar competition, gifting 24 lucky winners with an incredible selection of prizes worth over £5,000.

Throughout December, Ainsworth Jewellers gave away a daily prize on its social media platforms, creating a real buzz among their loyal customers and the wider community. The competition, which ran from December 1st to 24th, featured a range of exquisite jewellery pieces, luxury gifts, and exclusive vouchers. Prizes varied in value from a £25 cleaning set to a whopping £1450 for a pair of Tanzanite and Diamond earrings and everything in between. A gold bracelet, cufflinks, silver feather necklace and ear-piercing voucher were also on offer alongside other incredible jewellery items.

One lucky winner, Kath Lord-Green was the recipient of a Pearl Silver bracelet behind door five of the advent calendar and said: “I was absolutely delighted to be a prize winner in the advent draw, especially when I know the quality and prestige of Ainsworth Jewellers! How lucky was I? The prizes were incredible and such an authentic way to give back at Christmas.”

The 24 winners were selected at random from thousands of entrants, each receiving a special prize generously gifted by Ainsworth Jewellers with an initiative that not only highlighted their commitment to giving back but also reinforced its reputation as a cherished local business in Blackburn.

Prizes worth over £5000 from Ainsworth Jewellers

Phil Ainsworth, fifth generation owner of Ainsworth Jewellers on Darwen Street commented on the success of the campaign, saying: “We are absolutely thrilled to have shared the magic of Christmas with our wonderful customers through this competition. Seeing the joy on the faces of our winners coming into the store to collect their prize and hearing their stories has been truly heartwarming. This is our way of giving back to the community that has supported us for generations and we are over the moon it was so well received.”

Winners of the competition took to social media to share their excitement and gratitude, with many praising Ainsworth Jewellers for their generosity and festive spirit. With over 150 years of history, Ainsworth Jewellers remains at the heart of Blackburn’s retail scene, offering high-quality jewellery, expert craftsmanship, and outstanding customer service.

For more information about Ainsworth Jewellers visit www.ainsworthjewellers.com