Whalley pet supplies and country store’s doggie treat for Rosemere!

The team at Whalley Corn Mills has presented Rosemere Cancer Foundation with a £910 donation, raised by its annual dog walk and open day for the charity.

Approximately 40 dogs and their owners took part in last month’s 3.5km walk on private farmland adjoining the Mitton Road pet supplies and country store’s premises. On finishing, they were rewarded with medals and doggy goody bags presented by Duncan Thomas, North of England director of BASC, the British Association for Shooting and Conservation.

Mr Thomas stayed on for the open day, which followed the walk. He ran a bird box building workshop for children and judged the event’s family dog show, whose overall winner was Thomas Bowie and his home-bred puppy Cosy. Mr Thomas also donated a clay pigeon shooting experience as a prize in the open day raffle.

Other open day attractions included a tombola stall run by Rosemere Cancer Foundation volunteers, have-a-go dog ability sessions and demonstrations by members of Pendle Dog Agility Club, sheep shearing demonstrations and children’s pet care classes with staff fromEmily’s Mini Farm, of Oswaldtwistle.

Jonathan Townson (far right), of Whalley Corn Mills, and his mum Dorothy Townson (front centre) present this year’s open day and dog walk donation, watched by, from the left, John Townson, Roger Holmes, store manager Pam Floyd and Sarah Tatham

Yvonne Stott, community and events fundraiser for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to the Townson family, which owns Whalley Corn Mills, and all of the store’s staff for the effort they put into organising their annual dog walk and open day for us.

“Their open day has been a much looked forward to customer event for around 15 years now, with the dog walk a more recent addition. Over this time and with this year’s donation, the Whalley Corns Mills team has raised more than £10,000 towards our projects to help local cancer patients, which is just tremendous.”

Store manager Pam Floyd said: “We would like to thank all our customers for supporting our dog walk and open day this year. We are so appreciative of their loyalty.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including those at the Royal Blackburn and Burnely General Teaching Hospitals.

Jonathan Townson (right) and Duncan Thomas, of BASC, present Thomas Bowie and Cosy with their prize for being best in show in the open day dog show. Helping Thomas hold his prize, which included a heavy bag of puppy food, is Whalley Corn Mills’ Sarah Tatham

The charity funds cutting edge equipment, research, training and other cancer services and therapies that the NHS is unable to afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation and how to volunteer, visit www.rosemere.org.uk