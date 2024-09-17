Whalley country store takes the lead for Rosemere

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff at Ribble Valley country store Whalley Corn Mills took the lead when it came to fundraising for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, organising a ticketed early morning dog walk for customers followed by an open day that raised £925 for the charity.

Approximately 40 dogs and their owners completed a 3.5km circuit on private farmland adjoining the Mitton Road store’s premises. They were rewarded with finishers’ medals and doggy treats bags presented by Ribble Valley Mayor Coun. Louise Edge.

Many of the walkers then stayed on for a family dog show. The show judge was Hayley Watson, of Mellor Dog School and Doggie Day Care. Sponsored by Vetspec, it had four classes – cutest puppy, dog with the waggiest tail, dog the judge would most like to take home and young handler – and was a highlight of the open day that also featured a dog agility display and agility have-a-go sessions hosted by members of Pendle Dog Agility Club and tips on retrieval training by Mellor gundog coach Tony O’Hare.

In addition, there was a demonstration of speed sheep shearing by professional shearer James Tatham, of Fence, and Emily’s Mini Farm from Oswaldtwistle brought rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, chicks and other pets for children to handle and learn how to look after.

Jonathan Townson (left) with the donation, son Charlie Townson and parents John and Dorothy Townson

Store manager Pam Floyd said: “We would like to thank all our customers for supporting our dog walk and open day. It was one of our busiest.”

The store, which is owned by local farming family the Townsons, has been a supporter of Rosemere Cancer Foundation for more than 15 years. Through its annual dog walk and open day plus on counter collection boxes, it has raised almost £9,000 for Rosemere in total over this time.

Yvonne Stott, the charity’s community and events fundraiser, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to the Townson family and all the staff and customers of Whalley Corn Mills for their support. Putting on a day-long event of family activities as successful as Whalley Corn Mills’ is seriously hard work and takes a lot of behind the scenes organisation and effort. We are very appreciative.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including those at the Royal Blackburn and Burnely General Teaching Hospitals.

Time for walkies!

The charity funds cutting edge equipment, research, training and other cancer services and therapies that the NHS is unable to afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation and how to volunteer, visit www.rosemere.org.uk