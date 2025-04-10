Whalley Abbey Volunteering Opportunities programme

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

Whalley Abbey are excited to announce the launch of their new programme for volunteers. With a variety of roles on offer, there will be something for all who feel drawn towards spending some time at the Abbey to serve in different ways.

“In the medieval times, lay brothers joined the monastery to work alongside the brothers to help in practical ways – following in that spirit, we would like to offer the possibility to engage in a volunteer programme to make the vision of Whalley Abbey a reality in our day.” Revd Anna Walker, Director of Whalley Abbey

Recruitment for volunteers will be ongoing, positions include:

Event assistants

Garden and Grounds workers

Handypersons

Marketing Assistants

Volunteers are an important part of the Whalley Abbey community and provide an invaluable contribution towards their work and vision ( www.whalleyabbey.org/vision).

The wider community will benefit also by the ongoing maintenance of the historic site.

As part of a valued group, volunteers can enjoy:

Social gatherings

Volunteers’ celebration dinner

Annual residential working retreat

Free Quiet Day every year

Daily prayers in the chapel

Meeting new friends

Investing in their physical, spiritual and mental wellbeing

Sharing skills or learning new ones

To find out more, see www.whalleyabbey.org/volunteer or contact the Assistant Director, Andy Walker: [email protected] / 07484 118564. Also, if you have skills to offer that are not listed above, please do get in touch. Volunteers must be over 18yrs.

Writer in Residence

Whalley Abbey has created a new opportunity for a Writer in Residence, living as a member of the resident community for a period of a year. The successful applicant will work together with the Abbey in developing its story and interpreting this for new audiences. They will also support opportunities for Abbey guests to engage with creative expression through quiet days, workshops and a retreat.

As well as providing space for the writer to develop their own work in a peaceful and inspiring setting, it is envisaged that the residency will lead to production of a published work relating to the Abbey.

Resident Community at Whalley Abbey

In addition, there are a few opportunities for people to join the resident community at Whalley Abbey. This is a small group of people who live and work at the Abbey and sustain the pattern of daily prayers in the chapel, which is open to all visitors. Members of the community work in various roles, making sure that there is a warm and hospitable welcome for guests, as well as in administrative tasks. They live in shared accommodation and get together regularly for meals, Bible study and social evenings.

The community would love to welcome new members and the Director Anna Walker can be contacted for more information and an application pack: [email protected] / 07484 118564. A successful applicant would have a trial period leading up to a year’s stay, and this could be extended upon mutual agreement.

What is Whalley Abbey?

Whalley Abbey started as a Cistercian monastery in the late 13th century, and now it is a Centre for Christian Discipleship and Prayer and a retreat house, belonging to the Diocese of Blackburn in the Church of England. It is a place of encounter, spiritual refreshment, and growth with regular daily prayers open to the general public. Whalley Abbey’s own spiritual programme of quiet days and retreats for the rest of 2025 is now available online at (https://www.whalleyabbey.org/events). In addition, the Abbey caters for many other kinds of events. The grounds draw a regular stream of people who are interested in the monastic history of the Abbey or come to enjoy the gardens.