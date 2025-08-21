West Craven High School celebrates students’ achievements on GCSE Results Day

West Craven Principal, Mr Bates, said: “The achievements of our GCSE students reflect not only their academic talent but also the perseverance and commitment they have shown throughout their studies. I am immensely proud of each and every one of them and wish them continued success as they move forward, chasing new dreams and embracing fresh challenges. We look forward to hearing all about their first few weeks on their new courses at our Star Awards in November."

Some of the students celebrating their achievements included Ruby Robinson and Olivia Marsden who are both progressing to T Levels at Nelson and Colne College. Ruby will be studying Early Years Education and Olivia will be studying Healthcare Science. Lewis Barnes is also progressing to a T Level in Design, Surveying and Planning for Construction and Bradley Wood is progressing to a T Level in Mechanical Engineering. Connor Graham is also progressing to a T Level in Engineering.

Aamna Manazir will be pursuing A Levels in Chemistry, Biology, and Physics at Nelson and Colne College. Other students progressing to A Levels include Daisy Ottewell in History, Ancient History, and English Language and Literature, Alfie Thomas in Accountancy, Economics, and Chemistry, Riley Moss in Product Design, Physics and Business and Sofia Kobylecka in History, English Literature, and Psychology.