Volunteers Wanted To Help Find Lost And Stolen Pets

#BringStormyHome

Everyday a staggering number of pets disappear leaving behind heartbroken families. Although a few are lucky enough to be reunited many are never found.

My quest is to find one or more people with electrical engineering and computing skills who would be interested in working together to create a device that could potentially reunite many families with their beloved pets.

From my basic research I believe that all the components are readily available to make this a reality, but I personally do not have the skills required to combine them into a working product. This is why I am reaching out to the local community to ask for help.

If you are interested in helping please contact me by email [email protected] or you can donate to the project on GoFundMe https://gofund.me/32d2be2d

This project is inspired by Stormy who was taken from outside her home on the 9 December 2024 and is still missing. You can follow her story on Facebook, YouTube and X by using the hashtag #BringStormyHome.