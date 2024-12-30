Volunteers Wanted To Help Find Lost And Stolen Pets
My quest is to find one or more people with electrical engineering and computing skills who would be interested in working together to create a device that could potentially reunite many families with their beloved pets.
From my basic research I believe that all the components are readily available to make this a reality, but I personally do not have the skills required to combine them into a working product. This is why I am reaching out to the local community to ask for help.
If you are interested in helping please contact me by email [email protected] or you can donate to the project on GoFundMe https://gofund.me/32d2be2d