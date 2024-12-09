Vaccination drop-in sessions for pregnant women in East Lancashire

A new drop-in clinic is being launched at Blackburn Birth Centre next week to make it as easy as possible for pregnant women to be vaccinated.

The clinic will run from10am-6pm every Wednesday from 11 December (excluding Christmas Day), offering the flu, pertussis (whooping cough) and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccines.

These vaccinations are recommended to pregnant women as a preventative measure to reduce the risk of complications for infants, who are often vulnerable to respiratory illnesses.

Prevention Lead and Professional Midwifery Advocate at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust, Emma Bell said: “It’s really important that pregnant women get the flu, whooping cough and RSV vaccinations to help protect them and their babies.

“Our new drop-in clinics are really convenient as there is no need for an appointment, and they offer these essential vaccines to protect baby as well as mum.”

Drop-in clinics are already running from 1.30pm to 5.30pm every Friday in the antenatal clinics at Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital (level 1 near the Grane Restaurant) and Burnley General Teaching Hospital (accessed via Lancashire Women's and Newborn entrance).

The introduction of the additional clinic will provide even more opportunity to receive these important vaccinations and pregnant women across East Lancashire are encouraged to attend the drop-in sessions and if they have any concerns teams will be on hand to answer any questions.